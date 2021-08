BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -The Bonham Purple Warriors are heading into year two under head coach Kyle Dezern and the team is looking to take some big strides in 2021. “It’s just knowing the system, knowing my expectations and how the coaching staff is,” said Bonham head coach Kyle Dezern. “Last year was just year one of them getting use to me and they know my expectations and they know the coaching staff’s expectations and we’re ready to go.”