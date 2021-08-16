5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $2,975,000

Bright, light, stunning east side lakefront property within 1.5 miles to the village. Recently updated with new lighting & fresh interior, this sprawling ranch sits well off of East Lake Road on 193 feet of level lakefront and just shy of 2.5 acres. Boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, a large family room with cathedral ceilings, a living room-dining room combination with fireplace, sweeping lakeviews, and an expansive screened in porch, the floorplan offers space for everyone. The level, developed waterfront includes a wonderful boathouse, 2 permanent docks, a seawall, and beach area. Surrounded by other spectacular lake estates, located in one of the most sought out areas of this gorgeous finger lake, the property is unique with its acreage, amount of waterfront, and footprint.