NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ('Image Protect', 'IMTL', or the 'Company'), an emerging Media Company, has terminated its Acquisition of OTCPR wire. The deal was set as an acquisition using restricted stock as the currency. The price was set at five hundred thousand dollars in restricted stock based on the price of the stock based on the day of closing. The Company had prepared closing documents in-which were failed to be executed by Image Protect Inc. and the Principle of OTCPR indicated a desire to terminate in writing, thus making it mutual parting.