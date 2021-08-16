Cancel
Missouri State

Centerview woman injured in Pettis County motorcycle accident Sunday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Centerview woman was injured in a Pettis County motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Melissa K. Jasperse, 58, was driving a Harley Davidson on Route Y, just west of Allen Road, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, August 15. Her motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned, ejecting her. Jasperse was transported by Pettis County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries.

