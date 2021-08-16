Cancel
Miamisburg, OH

Miamisburg, Trotwood City Schools headed back to class today

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
Two school districts in the area will see students head back for their first day of school today.

Miamisburg City Schools and Trotwood-Madison City Schools are all headed to their first day back.

Miamisburg City Schools say masks will not be required, but they are highly recommended, according to their back to school guidelines.

To keep the school safe water fountains will not be in operation. Students should bring their water bottles to class.

Trotwood City Schools say face masks will be worn by all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Teachers will attempt to place students three feet apart when possible according to the school’s protocols.

