Hunger Free ND Garden Project seeks fruits and veggies
North Dakota produce growers are being asked to donate extra fruits and vegetables to help the hungry. The Hunger Free ND Garden Project is marking its 11th year. It was launched in 2010 by the state Agriculture Department and the Great Plains Food Bank. The program asks home gardeners and commercial growers to donate a portion of their harvest, which is then given to food pantries, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding groups.bismarcktribune.com
