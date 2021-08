WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Jordanelle State Park announced that it will remain closed to day-use water access through at least Monday, August 16.

The park was closed on Sunday, August 14 so that fire crews could use the reservoir to help fight the Parley’s Canyon Fire .

For updates, check Jordanelle’s State Park’s website and Facebook page.

