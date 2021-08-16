Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers, reaches base four times

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. Turner slammed a two-run homer in the first-inning off Carlos Carrasco. In addition, he singled and walked twice to contribute to the Dodgers' 14 runs. He is batting .222 with a pair of long balls in the month of August. The 36-year-old is slashing .290/.379/.497 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 63 runs scored in 446 plate appearances overall.

Justin Turner
#Mets
