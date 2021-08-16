Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

COMMENTARY: Freeing us from futility

By DANIEL L. GARDNER
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is everyone so divided? Why is common accord, much less peace so elusive? The world is divided into nations, and nations are divided by their own citizens. Why are life and living so seemingly futile? We all share common needs as well as common interests. Last spring Columbia University...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Marx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#University Of Portland#Columbia University#Chapman University#Race Theory#Crt#Rabies#S C Traditional#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Societyreviewjournal.com

COMMENTARY: Offense and controversy are necessary in a free society

The other day, someone reminded me that I had a public Facebook page titled “Christine Flowers, Columnist and Radio Host.” I rarely post there, which is why I’d almost forgotten about it. My old editor had suggested I create a public page after stalkers and people who didn’t like what...
SocietyPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

COMMENTARY: The Power of Us: Confronting a Nation in Denial

  We stand at a pivotal time in history, where the “Power of Us”, the collective energy and wisdom of our community, can be the difference between a step back in time or a step into the future. We are confronted with a nation in denial, that has cast a willful blind eye to reality.  The list of denials plaguing […]
Books & Literaturearcamax.com

Commentary: Don't shy away from honest, open discourse

I wrote my first op-ed as a senior in high school. It was about John Steinbeck's book "East of Eden." "Timshel," a central word in the book, is a Hebrew word that translates to "thou mayest." I referred to it as part of a message to my fellow soon-to-be graduates. The piece wasn't a stroke of genius and I'd surely make some edits to it today.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Commentary: Time to step up for those around us

The past few weeks have brought negative attention to our county. While I respect individual rights, it is not lost on me that we have taken this one step too far. Looking back at the beginning of the pandemic, there was no protocol for treatment of the virus. Because of this, I was in total support when the mask mandate began. People screamed the government was taking away their rights. They protested, wanting children in school, and then when the children went back, the protests became about masks.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Excerpted From Free to Thrive

God has a lot to say about the beautiful gift of our minds. The Bible mentions the words “mind,” “think,” “believe,” and variations of those words over 580 times in the English Standard Version (ESV) alone. Throughout these mentions is a huge emphasis on where we are to put our mental energy. Colossians 3:2 tells us to set our minds on things above. Philippians 4:8 tells us to think about things that are true, noble, right, and pure. Romans 12:2 tells us to be transformed by the renewing of our minds.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Masks, vaccines only way residents will truly be free

As I write this, I have the privilege of doing something I love. It’s Friday night and I am on-call for the trauma service at University Hospital, staying all night, in some ways no different from the past four decades. But now, because of this overwhelming COVID-19 surge, my trauma patients will have delays in getting into a hospital bed. Their loved ones and families will not be at their bedside, and I and members of my team will have a tangible risk of becoming ill. This is the case at every hospital in our region.
Worldarcamax.com

Commentary: Mistakes the US made in Vietnam were repeated in Afghanistan. We must break the cycle

The rapid collapse of the Afghan government has lessons to teach us, if we will listen. Many of these are lessons we could have learned from the Vietnam War, but we did not. In both Vietnam and Afghanistan, the enemy was very real. The Viet Minh began as a nationalist response to the abuses of French colonial rule but upon taking power in the north showed themselves fully committed to the totalitarian ideology that killed and imprisoned tens of millions of people. Their close allies, the Khmer Rouge, perpetrated one of the most staggering genocides since World War II. Their ascendancy sent untold numbers to brutal “reeducation camps,” where many died.
PoliticsRutland Herald

Stannard: Any idea where we're headed?

”I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or my grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness. The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30-second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.” — Carl Sagan 1995.
Boston, MAtufts.edu

The situation in Afghanistan: Commentary and Insights from Members of the Fletcher Community

Below we offer a list of articles by or featuring members of the Fletcher community regarding the current situation in Afghanistan. Monica Duffy Toft, Professor and director of the Center for Strategic Studies at Fletcher is quoted about the US operation in Afghanistan in TuftsNow, the lessons that US leaders have learned, and how the US got so enmeshed in Afghanistan in the first place.
Societymilfordmirror.com

Opinion: Taking on the stereotype of the African-American father

In its simplest form, stereotypes can be defined as a fixed, overly simplified image or idea of a particular person, place or thing. Though these images and ideas can be both negative and positive, it is often the negative stereotypes that infiltrate and stigmatize our innate ability to investigate and explore the images and ideas that formulate our perceptions of the realities of human life.
Societyindybay.org

Justice, Impoverishment and Fear

The defense of the welfare state is the defense of democracy... Democracy is as strong as it is fragile. It is strong when it is defended. It is strong when we do not allow ourselves to be fobbed off with answers that do not tolerate questions. But it disappears immediately when we have become indifferent to it.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).

Comments / 0

Community Policy