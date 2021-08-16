How Long COVID Is Helping Young Women With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As the pandemic persists, so do symptoms for some people who have experienced the coronavirus. One Long Island teen was met with a new set of challenges months after getting COVID. Her family hoping sharing her story, will protect others. With her suture kit, at just 13 years old, Samantha Petraglia is already prepping for surgery. “I want to be a pediatric trauma surgeon,” she told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. But she never imagined being the patient. “Being in the hospital with … two IVs in my arm, tube up my nose. That was, like, the worst part,” Samantha said. Last March, she...