How Long COVID Is Helping Young Women With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Beth, from London – who is using a pseudonym for this story to protect her privacy – is 24 and has suffered from myalgic encephalomyelitis (also known as ME or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)) for 10 years. After a few years of relatively manageable symptoms, in recent months the pain and fatigue that the condition causes have worsened and she struggles to leave the house. She experiences muscle aches, pain and crushing fatigue as well as what doctors call brain fog – a symptom of ME that interferes with concentration, slows down thought processes and even causes slow or slurred speech.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0