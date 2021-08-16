5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $725,000
On a cul de sac & a pond!! 2 car ML garage walks into the home office w/ built-in desk, cabinets, pantry & coat closet. Laundry room has a view of the pond as does the kitchen with SubZero ref, Wolf dbl ovens, gas cooktop & wine fridge. Den has a coffered ceiling & floor to ceiling windows overlooking the pond AND a pond view from the screened porch. Foyer is grand; LR & DR on either side. UL master is spacious with a FP, luxury bath & WICs. LL has playroom, tandem garage….store in one, work in the other or park your car.journalnow.com
