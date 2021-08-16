Cancel
Motorola Razr foldable phone receives Android 11 OS update

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are not sure about Motorola’s plan for the Moto RAZR 2 but the original Moto Razr foldable phone is still available in the market. A new phone won’t be out until next year but good news, the first release is about to get an update. Actually, it’s now ready from Verizon. Android 11 is the latest software update and is ready to optimize the performance of your phone. As with most updates, this one also brings the newest security patch levels and fixes to several issues and problems.

#Motorola Razr#Android Phone#Android 11#Android Os#The Moto Razr 2#Moto Razr#Wifi
