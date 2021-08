It was a paddlin’ folks. A pretty demoralizing and painful one. In a season that has been defined by blowout losses, the Portland Timbers suffered their latest and likely worst one on Sunday night, at home, at the hands of their hated rivals the Seattle Sounders. Fredy Montero and Raul Ruidiaz both tallied a brace, and Jimmy Medranda and Nico Benezet would each add one themselves for the visitors. An inspiring Sebastian Blanco comeback goal and a momentary George Fovhive equalizer would prove to be a small amelioration for Timbers fans, as Seattle overpowered them by a scoreline of 6-2.