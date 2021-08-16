Bootloop after uninstalling Magisk any solution?
Hi guys i rooted my m30 using magisk for few months ago and i realized i cant use any bank application in my phone and that is really uncovenient. so i decided i want to unroot my phone, i tried to uninstalled the magisk from the application, after the system reboot my phone stuck in bootloop. the only way to escape the bootloop is to install magisk again. can someone help me to unroot my phone without any problem from bootloop? Any replies is appreciated.forum.xda-developers.com
