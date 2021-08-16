Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Bootloop after uninstalling Magisk any solution?

xda-developers
 6 days ago

Hi guys i rooted my m30 using magisk for few months ago and i realized i cant use any bank application in my phone and that is really uncovenient. so i decided i want to unroot my phone, i tried to uninstalled the magisk from the application, after the system reboot my phone stuck in bootloop. the only way to escape the bootloop is to install magisk again. can someone help me to unroot my phone without any problem from bootloop? Any replies is appreciated.

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Samsung Galaxy A21s#Stock Boot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Technologytigernet.com

Any of the screens will work

Considering getting a projector and screen for the Clemson Georgia game. Do a good outdoors get together and cook out at the house. There are sooo many options of Amazon for a good price. Any recommendations from those that have a set up. Projector questions mainly but if there’s a solid screen set up as well I’d welcome the info.
InternetPosted by
Maryland Reporter

Fighting Spam: Best Solutions for Any Website

Spam has existed for decades, and it still chafes website owners. The presence of malicious bots is dangerous for users and companies. They harvest sensitive information and cause Google rankings to drop. Keep your defense up to scratch with universal tools for any site, from forums to e-commerce. Digital marketers,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review (Part 2): Redefining the $1,000 smartphone

When Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold back in 2019, I fell in love immediately. It redefined the entire way I thought about smartphones and technology as a whole. Instead of just slab phones, the original Fold showed that phones can be so much more, and a year later the Galaxy Z Fold 2 followed this trend with a host of upgrades.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 teardown video provides a close glimpse of the foldable’s internals

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Watch 4 series recently. A teardown video by PBK Reviews has provided some great views about the internal workings and make-up of the Z Flip3. The comprehensive and exclusive teardown has provided never-before-seen illumination of the Galaxy Z Flip3, not too long after the Galaxy Z Fold3 got a similar teardown treatment.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to uninstall driver using Command Prompt in Windows 11/10

If a driver is causing issues on your computer, you can uninstall that driver using Command Prompt in Windows 11 via the Recovery Environment. You do not need to open the Device Manager to remove or delete a driver in Windows 11/10. There could be times when a newly installed...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer eSIM?

Samsung has launched its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — and they come with flagship specs, just like you would expect. These are Samsung’s marquee phones and will lead the adoption of foldables among the masses. Since they’re quite expensive, you might want to check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals or Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to save a few extra bucks if you plan on picking one up for yourself. Before you get one, though, you might have a few questions about the device. One of them may be regarding SIM slots or connectivity. If you’re wondering if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has eSIM support, we’re here to answer your query.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Latest iOS 15 Developer Beta tweaks Safari’s address bar UI yet again

Apple is yet again bringing a design change to Safari for iOS with the release of its latest developer beta. After introducing a significant facelift via the first iOS 15 developer beta, Apple received criticism regarding the address bar, which moved to the top when tapped. While this was fixed in beta 3 by making the bar hover above the keyboard, the latest iOS 5 beta 6 now allows users to put it either at the top or bottom of the screen.
NFLxda-developers

Samsung launches the Galaxy A52s 5G with a much faster chipset

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 5G and 4G in March this year and six months later, the South Korean smartphone maker is giving the lineup a mid-cycle refresh. As made pretty clear by the naming convention, the new Galaxy A52s isn’t a big departure from the existing models. It retains the same design language and dimensions and shares many hardware similarities with the Galaxy A52 5G. Where the Galaxy A52s differs is in the SoC and charging departments, as it comes with a faster chipset and charger.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with Dimensity 720 is coming to Amazon India with downgraded screen

Only a month ago Samsung brought the Galaxy M32 to the Indian market, a Helio G80-powered 4G smartphone. Now it's partnering with Amazon to deliver a 5G version of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset – a 7nm part fabbed in TSMC’s foundries with two Cortex-A76 cores (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G57 MC3, which should provide a solid performance boost over the 4G model. The new chipset enables faster 5G connectivity, Amazon is advertising support for 12 bands: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n66, n38, 40, n41 and n78. Also, Samsung will deliver two OS updates to the phone.
Technologyxda-developers

Google expands its hotel solutions system to LEGOLAND hotels

In August last year, Google partnered with several hotels across the US and UK to offer guests a Nest Hub smart display in their rooms. The company also introduced support for new hotel-specific commands to help guests get access to common service requests. Now, Google is expanding its hotel solutions system to LEGOLAND hotels in California and New York.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to uninstall Feedback Hub on Windows 11

You don't have any more use for the built-in Feedback Hub tool on your Windows 11 device?. The software can be simply removed directly from your Settings app on your machine. This process does not require you to install any third-party applications in order to complete them. Follow these easy...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

PSA: DO NOT use the DSU Loader on the N200 - you will BRICK

There have been multiple reports of people bricking their devices after flashing a GSI with the DSU Loader found in Developer Options. In fact, I was probably the first guy to brick my N200 by installing a DSU to it. After installing a DSU and rebooting, the phone will attempt to boot the GSI and then show a Qualcomm CrashDump screen. After forcing the device to reboot, the phone will show a screen that says "Your device is corrupt" and will no longer boot. Although it is possible to boot into Fastboot mode, the phone will refuse to boot to recovery, and many Fastboot commands do not work since the bootloader is locked. Since there are no MSM tools available yet and the remote service team at OP support doesn't have the ROM files for this phone, your only option at this point would be to request a repair from OnePlus under warranty.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs leaked, to launch in India soon

In September last year, Samsung launched its Galaxy M51 smartphone in the Indian market, and the phone was praised a lot for its incredible display, a humongous 7000mAh battery, and a great set of cameras. It even featured a Snapdragon 730G SOC instead of any Exynos chipset. Well, now, Samsung is all set to upgrade that phone with the Galaxy M52 5G. As the name shows, this time, it would be a 5G phone, something the last year’s M51 wasn’t.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Make a GIF from Anything on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

Taking a screenshot is easy, but what about recording an animated GIF? That can be trickier. With a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, though, there’s a good chance you can do it very easily. Many Samsung smartphones have a feature called “Smart Select.” You can use this to select specific parts of...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be a boring upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best and most exciting phones around, especially for photography fans, but if you were hoping for a big photographic boost from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra then you might be out of luck. According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft shows off new Paint app for Windows 11

Over the past couple of weeks, Microsoft’s Panos Panay has been sharing early looks at new apps in Windows 11. It started with the new Snipping Tool – which rolled out to Insiders last week – followed by Focus Sessions. Today, the head of Windows and Devices at Microsoft shared another early look at a revamped Windows 11 app on Twitter, this time being Paint.
Technologyxda-developers

Help reflashing an Android 8.1 car mirror

I bought an Android rearview mirror from Amazon a few months ago, didn't do much with it except installed Waze, but a few weeks ago it got stuck in a boot loop alternating between the "4G ADAS MIRROR" boot screen and the Android "No command" screen. Just constantly loops in that state.
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Uninstall Edge Browser from Windows 11

Recently, Microsoft launched its new desktop operating system – Windows 11. Compared to the older version, Windows 11 has more features and a refined look. Just like every other version of Windows, Windows 11 also ships with Microsoft Edge browser. Actually, Microsoft wants all of its Windows 11 users to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy