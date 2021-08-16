Cancel
Transaction in Own Shares

London, 16 August 2021"" Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) ("the Company") announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme detailed below.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Only 21% of Aseana Properties shares owned publicly

Aseana Properties Ltd - Jersey-based property development company - Notes that only 21% of shares issued are in public hands, below the minimum threshold of 25%. Is in discussions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority over a temporary modification of the listing rule in question. Current stock price: USD0.32. Year-to-date...
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED.
ShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa". Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Management Update on Filing of Financials

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it has now filed on Edgar and SEDAR its amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ‎for the eight quarters from May 31, 2019 to February 28, 2021, as well as its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021.
CoinDesk

Argo Blockchain Files for Nasdaq Share Listing

Argo Blockchain, the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, filed for U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission approval to sell American Depositary Shares (ADS). The company said in July that it was considering such a sale. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the...
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 August 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 63,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1019.9465p per share.
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 241,212,500 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.56%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Clean Technology , IT and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.56%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Trillium Therapeutics Inc...
StreetInsider.com

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
financemagnates.com

Intel Unveils It Owns Over 3,000 Coinbase Shares

Intel, a chip giant manufacturer, has disclosed it had bought shares from the US-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, precisely 3,014 shares. However, according to an article from Barron's, the number of stocks had been numbered as of the end of June, and the fillings imply that the firm didn't acquire them during the first quarter of 2021.
metroatlantaceo.com

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Recommencement of Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including restrictions under the Company's revolving credit facility, business conditions, the Company's financial performance, and other considerations.
investing.com

Downbeat Outlook Shouldn't Dissuade You From Owning Baidu Shares

As Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock hovers near short-term lows, prospective investors should seize the opportunity in light of impressive quarterly fiscal stats.China's popular Internet search engine, Baidu BIDU>, is known as a tech titan. Nevertheless, the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on a wide range of companies and stocks - and BIDU stock isn't immune to this.
modernreaders.com

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.67.
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Declares $0.095 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, or $0.38 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
StreetInsider.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Prices 996K Share IPO at $19/sh

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Tops Q1 EPS by 7c

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.08), $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $49.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.2 million.

