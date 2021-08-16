Transaction in Own Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.