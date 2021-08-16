Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Vaccination, Testing, Masking: Here’s What You Need to Know for Fall 2021

By Madeline Rosenberg
Cornell Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Cornellians pack their bags for Ithaca, the University has reiterated that vaccination, masking and surveillance testing will allow students to return for an in-person fall. Here’s the latest University guidance as Cornell gears up for a new semester. Vaccinations. All students are required to submit proof of vaccination —...

