Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Atos - Statement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paris, August 16, 2021 - In its press release issued on July 27th, 2021 as part of its communication on H1 results, the Group announced the following:. "Full accounting...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#Stocks#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Group#Auditors#Amf#European#Decarbonized Digital#Atos Syntel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor To KPMG LLP

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") effective August 20, 2021. At the request of the Company, Deloitte resigned as the...
StreetInsider.com

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (KAVL) Completes 1:12 Reverse Stock Split to Uplist to NASDAQ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, has implemented a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in support of its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").
Businessaithority.com

Greg Spraetz Joins Network Connex As New Chief Revenue Officer

Network Connex, a leader in building and maintaining critical digital infrastructure services for some of the world’s leading wireless, fiber, data center, cloud, and cable companies, is pleased to announce that Greg Spraetz has been chosen to serve as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. His role will include leading the Sales and Marketing efforts for Network Connex and all owned operating companies.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vitality Biopharma Inc. (VBIO) Announces $5M Equity Financing Line with Institutional Investor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: VBIO) an innovation-driven drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $5,000,000 equity line financing.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 497 RBB FUND, INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Campbell Systematic Macro Fund (the “Fund”) to the Prospectus dated December 31, 2020, as supplemented. This supplement serves as notification of, and provides information regarding, certain changes to the...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

KloudGin appoints Miguel Adao as SVP of Marketing

KloudGin announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
BusinessNetwork World

Atos reportedly trying to dump on-prem consulting business

Just months after it was considering buying DXC Technology, Atos is reportedly looking to sell some of its legacy business operations, including its data-center and communications businesses. If true, it’s a further sign that the on-prem consulting business is falling out of favor. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Atos is...
Businesschannele2e.com

Atos Buyout Speculation: Will Private Equity Acquire Global IT Consulting Firm?

Several private equity firms are examining Atos as a potential take-private acquisition target, according to Unquote. The global IT consulting firm’s market capitalization was $5.57 billion as of August 9, 2021, according to SeekingAlpha. Speculation about a potential Atos buyout comes as the Paris, France-based technology company considers selling off...
Financial Reportsthebalance.com

What Is Financial Statement Analysis?

Financial statement analysis is the practice of reviewing financial reports to evaluate an organization’s financial health. Common statements include the balance sheet, the cash flow statement, and the profit and loss statement. Investors often use financial statements to decide if it makes sense to invest in a company. So why...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Businessfb101.com

FLAVORMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING & STRATEGY OFFICERS

Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company’s milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022. “We are honored to welcome Scott and Peter into...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
BusinessGrand Forks Herald

Xcel Energy names Bob Frenzel as new CEO

Xcel Energy has named Bob Frenzel as its new CEO. Ben Fowke will stay on as executive chairman, and Tim Connor has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer. Frenzel served as CFO for Energy Future Holdings Inc. power-generating subsidiary Luminant before moving on to Xcel. Frenzel joined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy