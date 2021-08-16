Ackerman Toyota Offers Non-Factory Limited Lifetime Warranty

It wasn't too long ago that producing 200 hp was from a truck or Jeep engine was a big deal. Now, Can-Am has announced that for the 2022 model year its Maverick X3 Turbo RR models will be the first UTV to crack the 200 hp mark. While not much of a leap for the company, as their 2021 Turbo RR models produced an already best-in-class 195 hp, being the first to hit the 200 hp mark sure brings a pile of bragging rights. It also took an impressive amount of engineering work for Can-Am to reach this milestone. The company's 900cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine received upgraded pistons, a new turbocharger, an ultra-efficient and durable intercooler, and high-performance air filter to ensure those 200 hp would be reliable while running in the harshest of environments.