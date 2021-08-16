Cancel
American Legion World Series update

By Post Sports
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Massachusetts vs. Idaho, ppd.

Missouri StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Missouri

The data collected by HomeSnacks identifies the top 5 worst places to live in Missouri based on population density, unemployment rates, adjusted median income, housing vacancy rate, education levels, and crime levels.
Hastings, NEwaynedailynews.com

Mid-South American Legion Baseball Final Bracket

HASTINGS – A five-day regional tournament concluded Sunday afternoon as a midwest American Legion Baseball team will represent the Mid-South Region during the American Legion World Series. From Duncan Field in Hastings, Saturday’s lone score saw the Cabot RailCats (AR) eliminate the host Hastings Five Points Bank, 5-3 in eight...
Salem, MASalem News

Beverly/Salem squad geared up and ready for Legion World Series in North Carolina

What happened in Room 713 of the Hilton Garden Inn in Worcester Saturday night most definitely did not stay there. Rather, the key points from that 45-minute conversion, which took place during a players-only meeting, resonated into Sunday and helped deliver the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion baseball team its first-ever Northeast Reginal championship — and a subsequent trip to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

No doubt about it: Dubuque County belongs at Legion World Series

Ronnie Kramer will never forget Dubuque County’s magical run to the American Legion World Series in 2018. And, since Sunday, the Minutemen head coach has been reflecting upon that experience to put his players’ minds at ease as they prepared to travel to Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., for just the second World Series berth in program history.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Minutemen enjoying royal treatment at Legion World Series

Michael Garrett kind of enjoys the big league treatment the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team has enjoyed this week. Not only did the Minutemen fly to the Legion World Series, the community in Shelby, N.C., has welcomed them with open arms. Dubuque County (13-1) opened pool play in the...
Beverly, MASalem News

Beverly/Salem Legion eager to begin World Series play today in NC

They've reached the summit. Now, the Beverly/Legion Post 331 Legion baseball team will have the chance to scale it and claim it all to themselves. Post 331 will play its first game at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Thursday afternoon when they take on Post 137 from Dubuque, Iowa at Keeter Stadium at 1 p.m. The game can be viewed online on ESPN3.
Iowa StateSalem News

Beverly/Salem Legion begins World Series in impressive fashion, doubling up Iowa

If they had any first game jitters at the American Legion World Series, the Beverly/Salem Post 331 squad certainly didn’t show it in their opener Thursday afternoon. Riding a strong five-inning pitching performance from Beverly’s Eric DiPiero and getting two hits, two runs scored and a pair of RBI from Salem native and third baseman Lee Pacheco, Beverly/Salem breezed to an 8-4 victory over Dubuque County, Iowa on Day 1 of the ALWS at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
SportsSalisbury Post

Little League softball: Ride ends for Rowan

GREENVILLE. N.C. — Rowan Little League’s softball team lost 4-2 to Texas on Monday night in a World Series quarterfinal. The loss eliminated Rowan, which went 3-1 in the Jessica Mendoza Pool to earn a No. 2 seed. Texas (4-1) moves on to today’s semifinals. Weather delayed the game 90...
Hawaii StateKHON2

Hawaii’s Team Central of O’ahu finishes second at American Legion 19u World Series in North Carolina

Hawaii’s Team Central ended their run at the American League 19u World Series in North Carolina on Wednesday with a 6-1 loss to Idaho Falls, Idaho in the championship game. The squad from Central O’ahu was appearing in the club’s fifth American Legion World Series and made their first appearance in the title game after beating Iowa 9-1 in the semfinals on Tuesday.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Former Archery Olympian Excited For Upcoming Yankton Tournaments

At the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney, Australia, Vic Wunderle represented the United States, winning an individual silver medal and a team bronze medal in archery. He finished in the top 10 both individually and team in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. “I felt a great honor, privilege, and responsibility...
Missouri Statehomenewshere.com

Missouri soccer faces Nebraska in search of redemption

Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan had a debut to forget Thursday night. The Tigers succumbed to a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Illinois at home, leaving the team unorganized in defense and lacking a true identity. Golan said that it was a priority to fix the issues ahead...
CarsSalisbury Post

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation

Leaving Kerrville, Texas, my only thought was to be in Fredericksburg by 10 a.m. when Hill Country Bicycles opened. I envisioned a one-hour repair and a continuance of the trip east. On the way, I saw a police officer driving toward me and then putting his turn signal on. I...
Oregon StateESPN

Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend

EUGENE, Ore. --  Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to announce they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend football games. In its announcement Friday, Oregon said the decision was made with public...
CyclingSalisbury Post

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Editor’s note: David Freeze is riding from the West Coast to the East Coast along the southern border. Email him at david.freeze@ctc.net. Last night, after I had submitted Saturday’s update, I happened to check the tires on the bike for proper inflation. First time I have done that late at night. The back tire was going flat. So with the giant room, I unloaded everything and changed the tube. Changing the back tire tube is much harder for me than the front one, because all the parts have to fit back together on the chain and brakes. I got it done and still hit the bed about 11:30 p.m.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

It’s always good to see Chief Stokes at a race and he does lots of them. Here is how he got started. “My wife got me started seriously running when she took up the activity in 2002-2003,” Jerry said. “She kept after me, and eventually, I joined her running somewhere around 2006. It was all to be healthier and active. I did a few 5K races, and then I was hooked. My hometown, where I lived before moving to Salisbury, Lynchburg, Virginia, is a runner’s community. The running club, Lynchburg Road Runners, hosts a lot of races.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

David Freeze: Another good day on the bike while leaving the Texas hills behind

Editor’s note: David Freeze is riding from the West Coast to the East Coast along the southern border. Email him at david.freeze@ctc.net. I got more sleep last night than I usually do at the Budget Motel in Bastrop, Texas. I was really happy with the room and up and out at first light with a plan. I wanted to finish off the current segment, but knew that there would be challenges.

