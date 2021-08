Unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi upset six Top 50 opponents this week in Montreal to clinch the National Bank Open title and secure a comeback to the Top 35 in the WTA rankings. Making fourth main-draw appearance at the National Bank Open, where her best previous result was a second-round showing in 2016, Giorgi eliminated a slew of top names to clinch her third title and first at the WTA 1000 level.