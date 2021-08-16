China courts the Taliban in Afghanistan
Hong Kong, August 16 (ANI): The world has been left stunned at images of the Taliban's blitzkrieg across Afghanistan, as that country's military evaporated with remarkable swiftness. The USA's legacy there has been irreparably damaged, so will China be able to take advantage as the Taliban installs itself in Kabul?On 28 July, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met formally in Tianjin with a nine-member Taliban delegation, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the hardline Muslim group's co-founder and deputy leader.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0