How to Let Your Employees Vacation Without Stress
Recently, I wrote about the importance of workers taking time for vacation, even as, during the pandemic, many have spent less time reporting to a traditional workplace. However, conflicting feelings about telecommuting and time off between workers and bosses are discouraging personal time or infringing on this critical downtime when associates actually do steal away. It's leading to burnout, hard feelings, and lower productivity.www.inc.com
