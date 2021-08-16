How to Let Your Employees Vacation Without Stress

From less social interaction to more opportunities for autonomy, if you’re an introvert, chances are you’ve enjoyed working remotely over the past year plus. On the other hand, if you’re an extrovert, you may have found yourself less productive and more irritable at home, struggling to recreate the external stimuli you had in the office to motivate you. So what happens in a hybrid model? With many introverts opting to work remotely and extroverts more likely to want to go back to the office, how do you ensure your entire team remains engaged, productive, and happy?