The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Sunday, as Frank Reich and his Colts pulled out a 21-18 comeback victory. After rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Indy 61 yards down the field with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eddy Pineiro knocked a 30-yard, game-winning field goal. It was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers secured a five-point lead at the halftime break thanks to the magnificent play of quarterback P.J. Walker, but Ehlinger was able to come in and flip the script.