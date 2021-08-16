Cancel
Meek Mill Celebrates Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award With "Mandela Freestyle" Music Video

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill is celebrating his Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award with an accompanying music video for “Mandela Freestyle.”. The visual highlights the Philadelphia artist and activist’s work with REFORM Alliance while also paying homage to the song’s namesake. “The Nelson Mandela changemaker award recognizes individuals who are carrying on Mr. Mandela’s legacy across one of the following key pillars: social equity through activism, community and nation-building, protection and education of children and youth,” a voiceover at the end of the music video says. “So today, we honor Robert ‘Meek Mill’ Williams for carrying on President Mandela’s legacy.”

Celebritiesthesource.com

Meek Mill Returns To Social Media with New Video “War Stories”

Meek Mill has made ghosting all social media before dropping music a strategic rollout strategy it seems. On July 21, when the Philadelphia rapper announced his fast from social media, smoking and sex fans suggested that new music was coming, the fans stand correct. Saturday the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Meek Mill Becomes The First Rapper To Receive The Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award

This is a huge win for Meek Mill. Mill becomes the first rapper to receive the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award for his efforts in criminal justice reform. The organization, which was founded in honor of the late Mandela, awarded the Philadelphia native with the Changemaker Humanitarian Award. Meek will take to Instagram to post his honor and also reveal that he has a new freestyle titled “Mandela (Freestyle) dropping.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Meek Mill Freestyle 2021 (Parental Advisory)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Sign Up For Our Newsletter! [sailthru_widget fields=”email” sailthru_list=”subscribers”. The Dream Chaser is back with the bars. Meek Mill spits a hot new freestyle for the brand. Motivating the culture with this one, entitle Mandela, in reference to Nelson Mandela. Press pray for the action & activity of the Philly rapper switching up the context. Rapping on poverty, police, & more. Peep the bars. After recently mentioning he had writers block while in the studio with Lil Baby & Durk , its safe to say he ins’t blocked anymore.
