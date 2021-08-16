Meek Mill Celebrates Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award With "Mandela Freestyle" Music Video
Meek Mill is celebrating his Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award with an accompanying music video for “Mandela Freestyle.”. The visual highlights the Philadelphia artist and activist’s work with REFORM Alliance while also paying homage to the song’s namesake. “The Nelson Mandela changemaker award recognizes individuals who are carrying on Mr. Mandela’s legacy across one of the following key pillars: social equity through activism, community and nation-building, protection and education of children and youth,” a voiceover at the end of the music video says. “So today, we honor Robert ‘Meek Mill’ Williams for carrying on President Mandela’s legacy.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0