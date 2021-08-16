1 in the 904 2021: It's time to vote!

MINT HILL, NC – The new school year is before us. We are reveling in the last few moments of summer vacation. Shorts and flip flops will soon be replaced by school clothes and backpacks. Now is a good time to put some structure in place in preparation for the new school year. While we enjoy the last few moments of summer, we can also get prepared for the upcoming academic year. First, let’s get back to a regular sleep schedule. It’s important that we are well rested for the beginning of the school year. We should establish our bed time for the upcoming school year before the first day of school. It will be a much easier transition for everyone if we gradually shift out of our summer schedule. Let’s start to put the structure in place now. Next, let’s talk about it! Talking about our excitement, expectations and concerns about the new school year will help ease anxiety and help us to be aware of what is concerning our children. Last, enjoy the last few moments before the school year starts. Create memories and be present. When the school year begins, you will be rested, focused and prepared for a new beginning. Although we are still facing unknowns this year, we can still manage the things we can control and be hopeful about the things that are outside of our influence. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.