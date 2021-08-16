Bow Ditama's Kiss x Sis Manga Ends in 2 Chapters
The manga launched in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004, and later moved to Monthly Young Magazine. Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on June 17. The manga inspired an OAV adaptation that shipped with volumes of the manga beginning from its third volume in 2008, and ending with its 12th installment in the 14th volume in 2015. Discotek Media released all 12 episodes on Blu-ray Disc on January 26. The company describes the anime:www.animenewsnetwork.com
