Bow Ditama's Kiss x Sis Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

New chapter debuting in September tells story set after ending of pro wrestling manga. The manga centers on young pro wrestler Kaoru Fuji, who at the height of her promising career, disappeared off the wrestling scene. She returns to her gym five years later, with her daughter Erika in tow. With nowhere else to live, she asks to live in the gym with her daughter, while at the same time planning to resume her career. However, not everyone around her is as willing as her to overlook the last five years.