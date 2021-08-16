Cancel
Buying Cars

Ackerman Toyota Offers Non-Factory Limited Lifetime Warranty

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAckerman Toyota is offering a non-factory limited lifetime warranty on new vehicles. Ackerman Toyota, an automotive dealership in St. Louis, Mo., is offering a limited lifetime engine warranty on all their new vehicles. Drivers who purchase new vehicles from the dealership can take advantage of this offer that is known as Ackerman for Life. With this warranty, drivers can save thousands of bucks over the life of their vehicles.

#Lifetime Warranty#Toyota Care#Ackerman For Life
Toyota
Cars
Buying Cars
Springfield, MOHigh Plains Journal

Company extends warranty coverage for equipment

CNH Industrial Reman, Springfield, Missouri, has announced its replacement parts warranty has been extended to 24 months for parts when dealer-installed. The newly extended, two-year warranty has dealers and customers covered from day one on remanufactured parts for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction equipment.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Hello, Your Vehicle's Factory Warranty Has Expired

From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Congratulations on buying a new car! You've waited your whole life for this, and it's everything you'd hoped for. You've got the latest technology, the hottest styling, and more muscle than the tires can handle. There's only one problem: Your vehicle's warranty has expired.
Lubec, MEEllsworth American

On the Road Review: Toyota Sienna Hybrid Limited

Lubec, yes, the quaint (and quiet) little seaside village with the easternmost lighthouse in the United States as well as some of the most beautiful coastline in Maine, doesn’t have a lot in common with Natick, the bustling Massachusetts shopping mecca and ’burb community west of the over-paved Boston megalopolis. Other than Natick is where we picked up this week’s Sienna Hybrid minivan, and several cases of tile for the navigator’s remodeling project, and subsequently spent hours mired in typical 128/I-95 traffic, while picturesque Lubec proved to be the salve that revealed the un-Limited virtues in this family hauler.
Winchester, VAStamford Advocate

Virginia-based Hyundai Dealer Now Offering Pro-Certified Lifetime Powertrain Warranty

Apple Valley Hyundai offers standard lifetime protection on all new and certain pre-owned vehicles. Apple Valley Hyundai, a Hyundai dealership located in Winchester, Virginia, is now offering a pro-certified lifetime powertrain warranty on all new vehicle purchases. This offer is also available on select used vehicles that meet certain criteria. This offer is available on pre-owned vehicles that are less than five years old and have less than 80,000 miles on the odometer.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Financing a Rolls-Royce Can Offer Lower APR Than Toyota

It may sound ridiculous, and in many instances it is, but financing a Rolls-Royce is not such a far-fetched idea. Sure, most customers that prefer the double-R emblem can afford such beautiful cars, but some might choose to finance them instead of paying the full price up front. So, in this fringe case, would you end up paying huge interest rates for it? As it turns out, that wouldn’t be the case. Hell, according to CarsDirect, you can get an even better deal than on a Toyota.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Endurance Warranty: Reviews, Cost, And Plans

Purchasing an extended car warranty can feel like a huge decision. To make this choice easier, we've taken a closer look at Endurance, our top extended warranty provider. In this comprehensive Endurance warranty review, we'll assess the company's warranty plans, review coverage and service, and provide our final recommendation. Endurance...
Carsbellevuereporter.com

Car review: 2021 Toyota Venza Limited

Many people are unfamiliar with Toyota’s Venza, but not for long. Slotted between the compact RAV4 and the full-size Highlander, Venza Limited Hybrid is the Goldilocks model in Toyota’s crossover utility lineup. Venza delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and CUV versatility. The two-row, mid-size model delivers...
Irvine, CAMySanAntonio

Tuttle-Click Mazda Offers Express Car Buying Services to Customers

Customers to Get Express Car Buying Services at Tuttle-Click Mazda. Tuttle-Click Mazda is an automotive dealership in the Irvine, CA area. The dealership has made the process of buying a new car easy for customers with the Express Car Buying services. Customers can search the inventory online and get all the other details. They can select the payment option and along with it, service and protection plans can also be added to the deal. Customers can complete the whole process from their home in just a tap without vising the dealership. The process is easy and quick.
Milford, CTMySanAntonio

Colonial Toyota Makes Sales and Service Simple with Fast Trac

Fast Trac Makes Sales and Service Simple for Customers at Colonial Toyota. Colonial Toyota is an automotive dealership in Milford, CT. To make sales and service simple, the dealership has introduced the Fast Trac service. Customers can now look at the varied inventory of Colonial Toyota, appraise the trade-in value of the current vehicle and buy the vehicle online without visiting the dealership. Those who have a current driver's license and full coverage auto insurance can test drive the vehicle at their home. As a precautionary measure during COVID-19, vehicles are properly cleaned and sanitized before the test drive. Credit application approval is needed before the delivery. The process is easy, convenient, and safe.
CarsOcean City Today

Car warranty expires

Apparently, my vehicle has been in need of a renewed warranty for some time, at least according to the 457 (and counting) phone calls I have received about it so far. It makes sense, I suppose, that I would be targeted by warranty hucksters, considering that anyone who knows what I drive is also aware that the factory plan that came with it went extinct right about the same time families stopped eating wooly mammoth for Sunday dinner.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

4WP Offering New Toyota Tacoma Bumpers and Accessories

Whether rock crawling, overlanding, sand bashing, or trail riding, finding functional and good-looking bumpers for your late-model third-gen Toyota Tacoma just got a bit easier. The folks at 4WP just announced a new line of modular bumpers from their 4WP Factory Parts line. These modular bumpers have a ton of options to choose from, allowing you to configure them for your Taco's specific usage. Also available are some rock sliders with a kickout in front of the rear tires, a Hi-Lift jack mount and bed stiffeners. Check out the article and if you want more information about the 4WP Factory parts for your Toyota Tacoma click here.
BusinessCarscoops

Toyota To Cut Production At All North American Plants Except Tundra Factory

Through September, Toyota’s North American plants alone are expected to lose up to 170,000 vehicles-worth of output since the chip shortage began. The pandemic and related supplier disruptions mean that all but one of the company’s North American plants will be impacted by production cuts in August. Only Toyota’s San Antonio plant will be spared, Automotive News reports, as the factory makes the highly anticipated next-generation Tundra pickup truck, as well as the smaller Tacoma.
Technologynewsbrig.com

T-Mobile is offering fiber home internet in a limited pilot program

T-Mobile has quietly started selling fiber-based home internet, as tipped to T-Mo Report and confirmed by the company to The News Brig. T-Mobile says it’s testing fiber optic internet in certain residential buildings in Manhattan as a complement to its fixed wireless offering, which it made available to the public in April. The company isn’t deploying an entirely new fiber network for the pilot; it’s running on a local provider’s fiber lines.
Computerswccftech.com

Writesonic Starter Plan Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A 98% Discount Offer This Week – Avail Now

You can make decent money being a copywriter, and if you want to explore this career path, we have you covered. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Writesonic Starter Plan Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a week, so avail of it as soon as you can. With this plan, you will be able to write ads, landing pages, descriptions, and more in just a few seconds.
Jobsam-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Purely Automotive Recruitment Ltd currently has an exciting opening for a highly motivated Warranty Administrator to join our client based in Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire. As Warranty Administrator, you will be responsible for costing and invoicing all warranty jobs. You will ensure the accurate submissions of warranty and goodwill claims on a daily basis and ensure recalls are administered and warranty debt is controlled. You will also ensure manufacturer standards are adhered to at all times. Warranty Administrators work a variety of flexible patterns which can typically include weekends to ensure we provide our customers with the highest possible levels of service.

