Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Sri Lankan teen uses scraps to build a solar-powered tuk-tuk

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Suntharalingam Piranawan is just 15, but already has multiple inventions under his belt. The Sri Lankan teenager has created everything from a coconut picking machine to a coconut scraper, and his latest construction is a solar-powered tuk-tuk, made entirely out of scrap metal. Tuk-tuks are three wheeled vehicles popular in South Asia, and Piranawan told BBC News putting his time and energy into building the tuk-tuk helped him relieve stress during the pandemic.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sri Lankan#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Motorbikes

A 17-year old Ghanaian boy name Samuel has handcrafted an electric, solar-powered motorbike. Using a wooden frame, the bike is made primarily using reused bike parts and wooden pieces that have been hand-cut. Having no access to power tools, Samuel's design is innovative and extremely impressive. The bike is completed with a functional bell, a brake system, lights, and a speaker. Samuel built this impressive two-wheeler all on his own.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Off-Grid Solar-Powered Cabins

Marc Thorpe designed the Canton House and took inspiration from the local area's shingled roofs and facades. Blackened from top to bottom, the Canton House boasts a trio of triangular-roofed cabins. The off-grid cabins are solar-powered. Located in the forest of Romania's Carpathian Mountains, the cluster of cabin hotels immerse guests into the rugged wilderness.
AmazonPopular Mechanics

6 Best Solar-Powered Generators

Camping looks a little different these days than it used to. Sure, you can still head into the woods with nothing more than a backpacking tent and go completely analog, but the rise in overlanding and glamping in recent years suggests many people like to bring at least some of the comforts of home with them, be it a portable fridge, lights, camera equipment, or a laptop for working remotely.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Spotlights

André Broessel has launched a new series of portable solar-powered spotlights called Kinichy Sun Spots. These new spotlights are designed using a spherical lens which provides a concentrated and strong illumination. The shapes are handcrafted small sculptures that house the spotlight in the center. Each Kinichy Sun Spot is completed with a ball lens that acts as a booster that generates light at dusk. While at dawn, the light begins to recharge.
Energy Industryhackaday.com

Solar Fueled Emergency Power Pack

Heavy rainfall in Northern Europe last month caused disastrous flooding in several countries. [Daniel Jedecke] was on assignment in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany during the floods and saw the damage firsthand. He was struck by the lack of emergency power, and set about the task of designing a simple, portable power pack.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Knowing The Various Uses Of Scrap Metal

Recycling has become an essential part of our lives, especially if we want to move towards a sustainable future. More recycling means we have to worry about less trash and there will be fewer landfills & wastes being dumped onto the oceans - the list can go on and on. However, the sad part is - we're not even there yet and that's why it's crucial to build the necessary infrastructure so that our future generations can live better.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares down as financials fall, Delta variant spreads

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday as financial and consumer discretionary stocks fell amid the country tackling a rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. * The CSE All-Share index ended 0.73% lower at 7,937.28, after logging its third straight weekly loss on...
Agricultureglobalbiotechinsights.com

Solar-Powered Microbes to Feed the World?

Microbes have played a key role in our food and drinks - from cheese to beer - for millennia but their impact on our nutrition may soon become even more important. The world is facing growing food challenges as the human population continues to increase alongside its demand for resource intensive animal products. If these needs are to be met solely by conventional agriculture, the environmental cost will be huge. An international research team led by a Göttingen University alumnus has now shown that using solar-panels to produce microbial protein - which is rich not just in proteins but also in other nutrients - is more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly than growing conventional crops. This method uses solar energy, land, nutrients, and carbon dioxide from the air. Their research was published in PNAS.
Industrytrust.org

Fish and livelihoods poisoned by South African chemical spill

DURBAN, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - No sooner had the looting stopped than fisherman Bobby Pillay gathered up his rod and bait, desperate to venture out of hiding and get back to the South African seafront. What he found was devastation. The beach glistened with poisoned fish, hundreds of...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Sri Lankans seek full COVID lockdown ahead of president’s address

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will meet his COVID-19 advisers on Friday and is expected later to address the nation as infections and deaths overwhelm the island’s health system, leading to calls for a complete lockdown. The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of...
Chinatucsonpost.com

5th China-Arab States Expo opens in NW China

YINCHUAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The four-day event will feature trade fairs and forums on digital economy, clean energy, water resource, modern agriculture, green food, cross-border e-commerce and tourism cooperation. This year's event...
Public HealthTimes Daily

To boost vaccinations, South Africa opens jabs to all adults

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Sri Lanka goes on new lockdown as COVID deaths surge

The island nations had to resort to drastic measures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm Sri Lanka’s hospitals, morgues and crematoriums. Sri Lanka announces new 10-day lockdown. Sri Lanka’s new COVID-19 cases and deaths soar. Spiking pandemic overwhelms Sri Lanka’s...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sri Lanka bans 'drunk driving' of elephants in new protection law

Sri Lanka will issue captive elephants with their own biometric identity cards and ban their riders from drinking on the job under a wide-ranging new animal protection law. Many rich Sri Lankans — including Buddhist monks — keep elephants as pets to show off their wealth, but complaints of ill treatment and cruelty are widespread.

Comments / 0

Community Policy