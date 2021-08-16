Sri Lankan teen uses scraps to build a solar-powered tuk-tuk
Suntharalingam Piranawan is just 15, but already has multiple inventions under his belt. The Sri Lankan teenager has created everything from a coconut picking machine to a coconut scraper, and his latest construction is a solar-powered tuk-tuk, made entirely out of scrap metal. Tuk-tuks are three wheeled vehicles popular in South Asia, and Piranawan told BBC News putting his time and energy into building the tuk-tuk helped him relieve stress during the pandemic.theweek.com
