According to the new research report "Hand Tools & Woodworking Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Chisels, Hammers, Saws, Pliers, Wrenches, Screwdrivers), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 10.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing commercial as well as residential construction and infrastructure projects, adoption of hand tools in households for residential/DIY purposes as well as growing manufacturing setups and increasing repair and maintenance operations across the world.