If you are struggling to find new work vehicles, you are not alone. There is currently limited availability coupled with elevated prices. It’s no secret that supply chain shortages, most notably microchips, have rippled through the automotive industry, emptying inventory on dealer lots and creating long lead times for new vehicle orders. This has created a perfect storm as demand continues to rise and inventories are near all-time lows. For commercial customers the problem has been compounded as manufacturers place an emphasis on directing the available resources to higher-profit vehicles, making work trucks of all sizes even more difficult to source.