In the world of comic books, every hero and villain has an origin story. It's the whole back narrative that explains how an everyday person developed their superhuman powers and skills, turning them into the characters we love and hate. As it turns out, in the world of tech and the Internet, websites have origin stories, too. It's the lore behind the search engines and websites we use everyday, usually without more than a second thought, showing us how they came to be — from the spark of an idea to the online destinations we scroll through absentmindedly for hours.