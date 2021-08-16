Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area and a new warning has been issued. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
