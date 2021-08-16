North Central Chamber hosting economic development appointments for local business owners
In a partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) and MassDevelopment, the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce will be hosting state economic development officials for one-on-one appointments with local developers, manufacturers and business owners. The meetings are an opportunity to discuss any specific matters related to their business or the expansion of their business, as well as to review state resources available to support business growth and expansion.www.telegram.com
