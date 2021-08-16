Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

North Central Chamber hosting economic development appointments for local business owners

telegram.com
 6 days ago

In a partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) and MassDevelopment, the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce will be hosting state economic development officials for one-on-one appointments with local developers, manufacturers and business owners. The meetings are an opportunity to discuss any specific matters related to their business or the expansion of their business, as well as to review state resources available to support business growth and expansion.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Tax Credit#North Central Chamber#Mobd#Massdevelopment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

North Central Massachusetts Chamber welcomes Goulet back to its professional staff

FITCHBURG — Lauren Goulet has returned to the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce in a new role, as operations manager. Goulet had previously served for over 10 years as the office manager for the Chamber before leaving in 2020 for a new professional opportunity. In this new expanded role, Goulet will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the Chamber and its affiliate organizations, including oversite of the Chamber building, database management, grant administration and providing support around governance and event planning.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Innovation Black Chamber celebrates community, business owners

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce dished out 20 business awards at a ceremony Saturday night. The event was the third annual Black Excellence Awards Ceremony, sponsored this year by the Innovation Black Chamber. More than 150 business owners and guests turned out to the spectacle, held...
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

8-21-21 fdl low income housing project receives financial assistance

A Fond du Lac apartment project is one of three projects in Wisconsin that have been awarded a total of $1.3 million in National Housing Trust Fund financing by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. The projects provide housing to extremely low-income elderly and disabled residents. The projects previously received state and federal 4% housing tax credits administered by WHEDA. The housing trust fund awards expand the number of units available to vulnerable residents with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income by addressing the financing gap between what it costs to build the units and rents that are affordable for the residents. In Fond du Lac the Brook Street Lofts is receiving nearly $345,000 for the adaptive reuse of an industrial and commercial building for 62 units of family housing. A total of 13 Housing Trust Fund units are set aside for residents at or below 30% county median income.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Marysville City Council approves 2021-29 housing plan

The Marysville City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2021-29 housing element during its Tuesday meeting. Kathy Pease, a contract planner for Management Advisory Services, said the housing element will now be submitted to the State Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) for a 60-day certification. “The purpose of a General...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration and Golden Triangle BID Celebrate Grow Golden Businesses Revitalizing Downtown Corridor

News Release — Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development. Christopher Honey (DSLBD) Through the Grow Golden Program, Small and Local Businesses Are Connected to Ground Floor Space in the Central Business District. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Local business owners sustained by loyal community

Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a new series looking back on the last year of the pandemic. We will re-visit some of the people we spoke to a year ago, just as COVID-19 began to bear down on Knox County, to see how their lives have changed. Up next, local businesses reflect on a difficult year, how they coped and the challenges brought with a now new surge in cases.
Binghamton, NYcnybj.com

Rural Health Network of South Central New York awarded grant funding for transportation program

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Rural Health Network of South Central New York in Binghamton will use a $150,000 federal grant for its GetThere Transportation to Employment program. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Wednesday approved a grant of $150,000. In addition to ARC funds, state sources will provide $150,000, bringing the total project funding to $300,000, per an ARC news release.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Consultant urges TVCC to begin raising money for facilities, foundation

ONTARIO — The feasibility study for Treasure Valley Community College’s proposed capital campaign to raise money to help fund construction of an allied health and nursing program was wildly successful, according to Rich Gross, author of the report. During a joint meeting of the TVCC Board and Foundation, Gross, of...
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Williams promoted at CIC; Herber joins staff

The Defiance County Economic Development Office has promoted one employee and hired another. Kortney Williams, who has served as office manager since August 2017, has been promoted to marketing and workforce manager. In her new role, she'll take the lead on all workforce and marketing initiatives, according to Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

The Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois to Support the State of Illinois in Accelerating Economic Recovery for Native American Owned Small Businesses

NACC-IL to Conduct Outreach and Provide 1-on-1 Technical Assistance to Ensure Native Owned Businesses Statewide Have Access to Economic Recovery Funds. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has selected the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois (NACC-IL) to support the Small Business Community Navigator and Back to Business (B2B) Programs to assist Native American-owned small business across the state in accessing over $250 million in economic recovery funds. These programs will provide much-needed grant funding for small businesses to rebuild and recover after experiencing significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

State and federal legislation bring opportunities for municipalities to build renewable infrastructure

With New Hampshire poised to receive an influx of federal money, the state’s largest solar company is encouraging cities and towns to spend it on solar. Some towns haven’t applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding because of uncertainty about what kinds of projects are eligible. According to ReVision Energy, a B Corporation (a business that aims to balance “purpose and profit”) that operates in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, solar and other renewable infrastructure projects can qualify. The deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday, and as of last Tuesday, 50 towns had yet to apply for the federal funds.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri to spend $400M to improve broadband infrastructure

ST. LOUIS– Missouri will spend more than $400 million to improve broadband infrastructure in the state. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will be used to increase broadband internet access, adoption, and assistance statewide. The plan will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January for approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy