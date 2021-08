East Union coach Mike Kuhnlenz should have a starting quarterback named by now — the 2021 season is about to kick off, after all. He was hoping to have this settled a week ago, but Dylan Lee and Luke Weaver have made it difficult for their new coach. Kuhnlenz did make it clear at the start that he wasn’t going to base his evaluation of returning personnel on stats and game film from last season, so every spot on the field has been up for grabs.