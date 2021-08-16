Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer submits data to FDA showing a booster dose works well against original coronavirus and variants

By Jen Christensen, Madeline Holcombe
CNN
Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday they have submitted initial data to the US Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

PharmaceuticalsCNN

Covid-19 booster shots to be offered in the US

Here's who is is eligible for a Covid-19 booster shot. Health officials announced that some fully vaccinated US adults will be eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster dose starting in September, during a White House update. Here are key things to know about the booster dose roll-out and requirements:. Who...
Congress & CourtsCNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
U.S. PoliticsConsumer Reports.org

U.S. Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All Americans

All Americans who have been vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should get a third booster shot eight months after their second dose, U.S. health officials announced on Wednesday. Booster doses could become available starting the week of Sept. 20. But before that plan is implemented, the Food...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This "Critical" Warning

Dr. Fauci's boss is extremely worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases—and is, frankly, mystified at resistance to the tools we have in hand to keep ourselves safe, like vaccines and masks. Especially with kids in hospitals, and cases predicted to reach more than 200,000 a day—that's pre-vaccine heights. How can you survive this pandemic—not just by staying alive, but by staying unharmed? Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health (aka Dr. Fauci's boss) appeared on Fox News Sunday Sunday morning with a huge warning. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Fauci dismisses study claiming Moderna more effective than Pfizer against Delta variant

Dr Anthony Fauci has said a study that sought to determine which Covid-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta variant has not gone through the right reviews yet. The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation and discussed the differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, along with the problems caused by the surge in coronavirus cases.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech submit early data to FDA for booster Covid-19 shot

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted Phase I clinical trial data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the assessment of a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, for potential licensure. The vaccine is currently authorised for emergency use by the FDA to prevent Covid-19 in people...
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Simple steps for coexisting with the coronavirus

(CNN) — As we prepare to head into our second fall with the coronavirus, it's admittedly a strange time. On the one hand, the situation is better than last year, primarily because we have vaccines that are doing a terrific job of protecting the roughly 60% of Americans who are eligible and fully vaccinated, and to some extent, the additional 10% who have gotten their first dose.
IndustryWashington Examiner

Booster shot elicits strong immune response to delta variant, Pfizer tells FDA

People who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine elicited a stronger immune response to the delta variant compared to those who only completed the two-dose regimen, the company told federal regulators on Monday. “The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits...

