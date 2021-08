BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- GLORY LTD. (TYO: 6457), a global leader in cash technology solutions to the financial, retail and quick service restaurant industries, today announced that it will become the cornerstone investor in OneBanks, the shared branch banking innovator, as part of a Series A funding round in support of OneBanks’ ambition to become a leading infrastructure player in the provision of everyday banking services. OneBanks has previously secured capital from ‘angel’ backers including Rupert Pennant-Rea, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, and Baroness Bottomley, the former Conservative cabinet minister.