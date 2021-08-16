Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech"), one of the world´s leading providers of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices, announces the conditional U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of its Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") application to conduct a pivotal study, OCCLUFLEX, comparing Patent Foramen Ovale ("PFO") closure by Occlutech's Flex II PFO Occluder to the standard of care for PFO occlusion in patients with cryptogenic stroke.markets.businessinsider.com
