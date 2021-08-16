Cancel
Must Read Alaska

Foo Fighters will only perform for the vaccinated and Covid-tested in Anchorage

By Suzanne Downing
 6 days ago
The popular band Foo Fighters are mandating Covid-19 vaccines and tests for all concert-goers in Anchorage and Fairbanks this week.

“In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:

“All fans must have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Or, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at last two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination — either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation,” ticket holders were advised via email. Children under 12 years of age or those who have medical exemptions will need to show proof of a negative test.”

The band says that “Mask wearing will be encouraged.”

The band has three stops in Alaska: They’ll be in Anchorage on Aug. 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center, and in Fairbanks on Aug. 21 at the Carlson Center.

The Seattle rock band was formed by the drummer for Nirvana after that band broke up subsequent to the suicide of Kurt Cobain. They are one of the first bands to book concerts during the pandemic, and some of the band’s shows have been picketed by anti-vaccination protesters this summer.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

