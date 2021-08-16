P NATION opens official Twitter account for 'LOUD' trainees
Psy's label P NATION opened up an official Twitter account for its 10 trainees selected through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD.'. Contestants Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Hwi, and Daniel Jikal were selected in the first round of casting, while Chun Jun Hyuk, Lee Ye Dam, and Oh Sung Jun were chosen the next week, and Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun were chosen during the final round of casting.www.allkpop.com
