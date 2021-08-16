Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

P NATION opens official Twitter account for 'LOUD' trainees

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsy's label P NATION opened up an official Twitter account for its 10 trainees selected through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD.'. Contestants Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Hwi, and Daniel Jikal were selected in the first round of casting, while Chun Jun Hyuk, Lee Ye Dam, and Oh Sung Jun were chosen the next week, and Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun were chosen during the final round of casting.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trainees#Sbs#P Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV ShowsSoompi

“LOUD” Finishes Casting Round As 19 Trainees Join JYP Entertainment Or P Nation + 3 Contestants Eliminated

On the August 14 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the casting round came to an end. As stated in previous episodes, the contestants were first divided into three groups according to their rankings from advance fan votes. Each contestant has a chance to show off his skills in front of Park Jin Young and PSY, and the two judges decide whether to make him a casting offer.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

P NATION introduces all 10 new boy group trainees in 'We Are P NATION LOUD' video clip

On August 15 KST, Psy's agency unveiled a video titled 'We Are P NATION LOUD,' revealing all ten trainees selected through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD.'. As previously reported, contestants Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Hwi, and Daniel Jikal were selected in the first round of casing, while Chun Jun Hyuk, Lee Ye Dam, and Oh Sung Jun were chosen the next week, while during the final round of casting, which aired on August 14, Psy chose four more contestants – Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun.
Behind Viral Videosallkpop.com

AOA's Seolhyun teases her upcoming YouTube vlogs!

AOA's Seolhyun has released a teaser for her upcoming YouTube vlogs. Seolhyun revealed her brand new YouTube channel 'Brilliantly by Seolhyun' just yesterday, and the first clip uploaded above reveals the AOA member at home in her garden with self-designed shot glasses. As Seolhyun hasn't been on social media since this past March following former AOA member Mina's bullying controversy, the channel comes as a special gift to fans.
Behind Viral VideosSiliconera

Official Pokemon Tiktok Account Opens in Japan

Pokemon spread to another social network. There is now an official Japanese Pokemon TikTok account. As people might imagine, it will feature short videos involving characters from the series and information about it. Here is the tweet announcing that the Japanese Pokemon TikTok is now open. It also confirms that...
Asiaallkpop.com

10,000 of BTS Jin's special photo cards sold out in just 5 minutes

Tokopedia releases special photocards of BTS members every day, allowing fans to order them online. Today was Jin's turn, and 10,000 copies of his cards sold out in just 5 minutes. At 5:06 KST, Tokopedia's official Twitter account has already posted about the complete sell-out. They were very excited about it!
TV & VideosSoompi

“LOUD” Contestants Take On First Live Performance As JYPE And P Nation Trainees + 3 Trainees Eliminated

On the August 21 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the new JYP Entertainment trainees and the new P Nation trainees performed on a live broadcast for the first time. Last episode, “LOUD” completed the casting round, where contestants were drafted into either JYP Entertainment or P Nation or eliminated from the show. The new JYPE trainees are Lee Gye Hun, Mitsuyuki Amaru, Lee Dong Hyeon, Park Yong Geon, Zo Doo Hyun, Okamoto Keiju, Youn Dong Yeon, Kang Hyun Woo, and Yoon Min. The new P Nation trainees are Cheon Jun Hyeok, Woo Kyung Jun, Eun Hwi, Daniel Jikal, Choi Tae Hun, Oh Sung Jun, Tanaka Koki, Lee Ye Dam, Jang Hyun Soo, and Kim Dong Hyun.
InternetFlorida Star

Twitter Pauses Its Account Verification Program Rollout

WASHINGTON — American micro-blogging and social networking service Twitter has halted its account verification program. The company said it needs to work on the application and review process that lets people into the blue checkmark club. This change, where Twitter will not be letting new people apply for verification, is coming after the platform admitted that several fake accounts were incorrectly verified. The […]
TV Showskpopstarz.com

'LOUD!' Live Broadcast Round Begins, JYPE and P-Nation Prepare for the First Stage

SBS' "LOUD!" finally begins the most anticipated live broadcast round on August 21. "LOUD!" is the trending audition survival program that was created by JYP Entertainment founder Jinyoung Park and P-Nation creator Psy. They will both create two new boy groups that will debut from their own agencies, making them the "World Wide Boy Group of 2021."
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Shades Sha’Carri Richardson In Jamaica Congratulatory Tweet

Nicki Minaj Disses Sha’Carri Richardson On Her Instagram Story. Sha’Carri Richardson has since been trending on social media after Jamaican runners swept the women’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was supposed to represent US but was disqualified after she tested positive for Marijuana. Elaine Thompson-Herah won her second consecutive...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Apryl Jones Chooses Between Being "Happy But Poor" Or "Sad But Rich"

They say money doesn't buy happiness, but some believe that it can surely help put a smile on their faces. Apryl Jones seems to have left her reality television career with Love & Hip Hop behind, at least for now, and the mother of two has been focusing on her career outside of entertainment. The ongoing tension with her ex Omarion continues to plague Jones as she recently complained about him serving her with court papers, and she has also been at the center of gossip regarding whether or not she has been dating Dr. Dre.
WorldNME

‘Spartacus’ actor Frankie Mossman dies in Sydney aged 33

New Zealand actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has died at the age of 33, his family have confirmed. The actor, who appeared on television series including Spartacus and The Horizon, died at his home in Sydney on on August 14. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “Francis was an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy