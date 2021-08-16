P NATION opens official Twitter account for 'LOUD' trainees

They say money doesn't buy happiness, but some believe that it can surely help put a smile on their faces. Apryl Jones seems to have left her reality television career with Love & Hip Hop behind, at least for now, and the mother of two has been focusing on her career outside of entertainment. The ongoing tension with her ex Omarion continues to plague Jones as she recently complained about him serving her with court papers, and she has also been at the center of gossip regarding whether or not she has been dating Dr. Dre.