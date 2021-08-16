Montessori Academy of Peoria reopens after closing amid pandemic
PEORIA (WEEK)- After being closed for nearly two years, the Montessori Academy of Peoria is reopening. Director Sue Kim says when the pandemic hit they made the decision to close completely, as they didn't think they could successfully teach hands-on learning for young children via zoom. However, after many parents requested the school reopen, Kim made it her mission to find a safe place for students to return.hoiabc.com
