Mistaken Assumptions About the Origins of Violence Among Israeli Arabs

In spite of having followed the news for many years, in spite of having taken an interest in the Oslo Accords and its repercussions for Israel and for the residents of the Palestinian Authority the Accords created, I must admit that it has taken me a long time to understand the workings of the division of the region into Areas A, B and C. I am likely not alone in being confused. In fact, I asked questions of many people who I thought should be able to answer them and sometimes got an “I don’t know” even from them. If what I write below was already understood by readers, then all I can say is “respect!”