Mistaken Assumptions About the Origins of Violence Among Israeli Arabs
Members of the new Israeli government are finding it difficult to reconcile their desire to find practical solutions to problems and their adherence to dated outlooks that come from their political base. This tension can be seen in FM Yair Lapid, who is torn between his interest in advancing the economic- utilitarian paradigm that underpinned the Abraham Accords and his commitment to the identity politics that lie at the heart of the Palestinian question.www.jewishpress.com
