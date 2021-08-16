Cancel
Ackerman Toyota Offers Non-Factory Limited Lifetime Warranty

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAckerman Toyota is offering a non-factory limited lifetime warranty on new vehicles. Ackerman Toyota, an automotive dealership in St. Louis, Mo., is offering a limited lifetime engine warranty on all their new vehicles. Drivers who purchase new vehicles from the dealership can take advantage of this offer that is known as Ackerman for Life. With this warranty, drivers can save thousands of bucks over the life of their vehicles.

