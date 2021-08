HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy. You will definitely need it for the first part of this week. Showers and storms plagued the region off and on all weekend and that trend will continue this week. We will start the new work and school week soggy for some, especially early this morning. Fog could be an issue for some and some rumbles of thunder are possible as you head out the door. Take it slow early.