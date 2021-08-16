Cancel
Teacher Takes Stand On 'Lunch Shaming'

By Tori O’Dell
thejournal-news.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunch Shaming may be a relatively new term, but it is a widespread practice that has a far reaching history within the country’s education system. The terminology, Lunch Shaming, is used to describe the practice of singling out students whose parents owe a delinquent balance to the individual school district. These students are stigmatized during lunch in an attempt to force their parents to provide money for their meals, through a variety of methods including being given an alternative (lesser) meal than their peers.

