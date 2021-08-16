Community Voice: Clark State is back

Community colleges play a significant and integral role in educating more than 7 million students nationally, and our high quality of instruction, convenient locations and options, focus on student support, and low cost of attendance help students reach their career and educational goals. Clark State is absolutely committed to meeting students where they are and helping them attain success. After all, our mission is “to engage and empower diverse learners by providing high-quality educational programs and services that emphasize student and community success.” With the COVID pandemic still impacting all of our lives, Clark State is providing in-person learning and services as well as utilizing technologies and virtual platforms to offer flexibility for our employees and students during these unpredictable times. Clark State, in other words, is back in many ways. Here are a few: