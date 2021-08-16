Malaysia Prime Minister resigns after losing majority

A scandal-plagued Malaysian party looked set Thursday to regain the country's leadership that it lost at landmark elections three years ago, after the last prime minister resigned this week. Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday after a turbulent 17 months in office when allies withdrew support, and amid mounting anger at his government's handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak. With an election ruled out due to the pandemic, the king will pick the country's next leader based on who commands majority support in parliament. Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was deputy premier in Muhyiddin's coalition, has received the backing of most lawmakers, one of his supporters, MP Ahmad Maslan, said on Twitter.