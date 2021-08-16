Cancel
Malaysia Prime Minister resigns after losing majority

Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Monday, after months of political turmoil that resulted in a loss of the premier's majority.

