These Are the Counties in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7jxy_0bSl2Hmt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSl2Hmt00 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Athens-Clarke County, GA, metro area consists of Clarke County, Oconee County, Madison County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 33.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Athens residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Athens residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Athens-Clarke County metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Oconee County. There were an average of 29.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Oconee County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Athens with available data.

Case growth in the Athens metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Madison County, for example, there were an average of 40.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Athens yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Oconee County.

While Oconee County has the slowest case growth in the Athens area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 11,234.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Oconee County, the second fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Oconee County, unemployment peaked at 8.7% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 2.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Oconee County 38,132 29.6 24.7 11,234.7 194.1
2 Oglethorpe County 14,931 29.9 18.6 10,622.2 214.3
3 Clarke County 126,176 32.8 21.9 12,706.1 118.1
4 Madison County 29,218 40.1 23.7 11,944.7 191.7

