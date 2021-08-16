Cancel
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSl2Abo00 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, metro area consists of Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, and 26 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 35.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Atlanta residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Atlanta residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Gwinnett County. There were an average of 24.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Gwinnett County during the past week, the least of the 29 counties in Atlanta with available data.

Case growth in the Atlanta metro area varies widely at the county level. In Lamar County, for example, there were an average of 86.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Atlanta and far more than the case growth rate in Gwinnett County.

While Gwinnett County has the slowest case growth in the Atlanta area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 11,866.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Gwinnett County, the 18th fewest of the 29 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Gwinnett County, unemployment peaked at 12.5% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Gwinnett County 915,046 24.7 19.7 11,866.6 133.4
2 Haralson County 29,227 27.4 22.4 9,833.4 311.4
3 Dawson County 24,536 28.2 23.3 13,282.5 199.7
4 Forsyth County 228,383 31.5 21.4 10,694.3 90.6
5 Fayette County 112,303 32.0 25.4 8,876.9 159.4
6 DeKalb County 749,323 32.7 23.5 9,661.7 145.7
7 Paulding County 159,825 33.2 28.9 11,684.7 149.5
8 Bartow County 104,919 34.0 27.2 15,110.7 230.7
9 Cobb County 751,218 34.2 26.6 11,435.0 151.4
10 Fulton County 1,036,200 35.7 26.9 10,344.1 144.7
11 Morgan County 18,507 37.5 24.6 12,487.2 167.5
12 Cherokee County 247,515 38.1 29.3 13,575.3 138.2
13 Clayton County 283,538 38.6 31.6 10,521.0 187.3
14 Coweta County 143,260 39.4 34.5 10,932.6 168.2
15 Douglas County 143,316 42.6 36.7 11,824.9 165.4
16 Rockdale County 89,717 43.4 32.7 9,730.6 202.9
17 Carroll County 117,183 43.7 34.2 10,782.3 215.9
18 Walton County 91,442 45.0 26.8 12,621.1 292.0
19 Newton County 108,079 45.5 26.7 11,467.5 246.1
20 Barrow County 78,991 45.8 34.2 13,883.9 186.1
21 Butts County 24,090 46.9 28.0 14,234.1 377.8
22 Henry County 225,356 47.3 40.5 12,646.2 153.5
23 Spalding County 65,306 49.2 44.7 11,020.4 317.0
24 Pickens County 31,387 49.2 33.6 12,196.1 251.7
25 Heard County 11,736 52.9 37.0 8,597.5 196.0
26 Meriwether County 21,106 53.9 27.3 10,693.6 440.6
27 Jasper County 13,916 54.0 23.0 11,066.4 287.4
28 Pike County 18,327 62.8 46.9 14,104.9 240.1
29 Lamar County 18,672 86.1 48.6 12,575.0 316.0

