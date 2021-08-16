Cancel
Asheville, NC

These Are the Counties in the Asheville, NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSl24Oh00 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Asheville, NC, metro area consists of Buncombe County, Henderson County, Haywood County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Asheville residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Asheville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Asheville metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Buncombe County. There were an average of 26.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Buncombe County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Asheville with available data.

Case growth in the Asheville metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Haywood County, for example, there were an average of 36.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Asheville yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Buncombe County.

Just as Buncombe County has the slowest case growth in the Asheville area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 7,617.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Buncombe County, the fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Buncombe County, unemployment peaked at 17.7% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Buncombe County 256,886 26.2 20.2 7,617.0 128.1
2 Henderson County 114,913 28.8 27.7 9,650.8 143.6
3 Madison County 21,499 30.0 18.8 8,051.5 200.0
4 Haywood County 61,053 36.6 22.6 8,075.0 163.8

