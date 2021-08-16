Letters to the Editor — Immigrants, DFW Airport, Dallas budget, vaccines, Clay Jenkins, voting bills

Re: “Buses bringing in migrants — Dallas officials, police officers scrambling to find shelter for them,” Thursday Metro & Business story. So in this story we learn a busload of “migrant” families from Haiti and Cuba arrived from Del Rio in Irving. From Del Rio? I assume that these folks did not get up one day in Cuba and Haiti and decide to walk to Texas. Why Del Rio and not Key West? Has the Texas border become the 2021 Ellis Island?